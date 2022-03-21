California hospital receives $50M gift for 3 medical institutes

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach, Calif., received a $50 million gift, which will go toward the creation of three medical institutes, The Orange County Register reported March 20.

The gift was from the Sun Family Foundation, which founded Kingston Technology, a computer technology corporation.

The institutes will be on the hospital's Irvine campus and will provide care for women's health, cancer and digestive illnesses. The campus, which will add eight buildings total, is being made into a healthcare village, with a major focus on adding gardens and atriums.

"This gift from the Sun Family Foundation will enable Hoag to dramatically expand the breadth of outstanding health care services," Flynn Andrizzi, PhD, president of the Hoag Hospital Foundation, said in a statement announcing the donation, according to the Register. "The Sun family's generosity is a testament to the unique relationship Hoag enjoys with the community — and how, together, we can make Orange County stronger and healthier."