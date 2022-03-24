Massachusetts General Hospital receives $50M gift

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital received a $50 million donation from the Lunder Foundation for healthcare education.

The gift will support three initiatives: the Peter L. Slavin, MD Academy for Applied Learning in Health Care; the Lunder Learning Hospital; and the MGH Learning Endowment, according to a March 24 MGH news release.

The Peter L. Slavin, MD Academy will help develop education-based faculty, spur educational innovation, expand scholarships and more.

The Lunder Learning Hospital will be a "training ground" for students, trainees, and staff and is designed like a real hospital with life-like simulators and actors as patients, according to the release.

Lastly, the MGH Learning Endowment will establish the David F.M. Brown, MD Endowed Education Academy Chair and the Lunder Family Endowed Education Academy Chair. The latter will become the James A. Gordon, MD Endowed Education Academy Chair after Dr. Gordon's retirement.