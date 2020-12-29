10 top nursing stories in 2020

A story about nursing earning the top spot as the most trusted profession in the U.S. was Becker's most-read nursing story this year.

Here are the 10 most popular nursing stories published by Becker's Clinical Leadership & Infection Control in 2020:

1. Nursing once again ranks as most trusted profession in America

2. 20 discounts, freebies for National Nurses Week

3. DC hospital nurse resigns over lack of PPE

4. 27 nurses share their best tips for self-care during the COVID-19 pandemic

5. Nurses say changing guidelines, unsafe conditions are pushing them to quit

6. These Colorado nurses are sewing their own face masks

7. Viewpoint: Hospital leadership is a bigger threat to nurses than COVID-19

8. The backbone of healthcare: 3 CNOs on what COVID-19 has taught us about nursing

9. ICU nurse dies from COVID-19 in Florida

10. OSHA investigates suburban Atlanta hospital after nurse's death

