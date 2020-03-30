ICU nurse dies from COVID-19 in Florida

An intensive care unit nurse treating COVID-19 patients at Miami-based Jackson Memorial Hospital died March 27, reports CBS News.

Araceli Buendia Ilagan, 63, worked as a nurse at Jackson Memorial for almost 33 years. She started developing symptoms while working a shift on March 24. She immediately self-isolated after the symptoms appeared but died in the early morning of March 27, her brother Roy Buendia wrote in a March 28 Facebook post.

"As we battle this global public health crisis, caregivers throughout the world are bravely serving on the frontlines, often putting their patients' lives before theirs. These medical professionals — people like Araceli — are the true heroes, and we salute them all," Miami-based Jackson Health System said in a statement cited by CBS News.

Reports of Ms. Buendia's death follows news of an emergency room nurse's death in New York City and the death of two hospital employees in Georgia last week.

