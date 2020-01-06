Nursing once again ranks as most trusted profession in America

For the 18th year in a row, Americans ranked nursing as the most trusted profession in the country.

Gallup measures the U.S. public's views of the honesty and ethical standards of various occupations in an annual poll. The 2019 poll is based on telephone interviews conducted from Dec. 2 to Dec. 15, 2019, with a random sample of 1,025 adults, age 18 years and older.



Nursing topped the most recent poll, with 85 percent of Americans saying nurses' honesty and ethical standards are "very high" or "high." In 2018, 84 percent of Americans said the same.

Other healthcare professions are also held in high esteem among the American public. Sixty-five percent of Americans believe physicians' honesty and ethical standards are "very high" or "high," while 64 percent and 61 percent of Americans believe the same about pharmacists and dentists, respectively.

Americans ranked car salespeople and members of Congress at the bottom of the list.

More articles on clinical leadership & infection control:

Judge says Texas hospital can end life support for infant

Researchers lay groundwork for drugs to cure C. diff

VA slow to roll out new depression treatment for patients

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.