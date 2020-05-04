20 discounts, freebies for National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week starts May 6. Here are 20 companies offering nurses freebies or discounts in recognition, as identified by NBC affiliate WTHR and Parade.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Companies are listed alphabetically.

1. Adidas is offering nurses and other medical professionals a 40 percent discount on its products.

2. Amazon is giving nurses free access to a selection of e-books on its website.

3. Better Vacations is offering nurses free stays in their vacation homes in Las Vegas and Indianapolis through May 15.

4. BP and Amaco gas stations are offering a one-time fill-up at a discounted rate of 50 cents per gallon.

5. Checkers is offering a free small combo meal at its 250 locations nationwide.

6. Chipotle is donating free burritos to medical facilities who fill out a request starting May 6.

7. Cinnabon is offering nurses free cinnamon rolls during National Nurses Week.

8. Crocs is giving out 10,000 free pairs of shoes to healthcare workers daily.

9. Dunkin' Donuts is offering a free medium hot or iced coffee to nurses and other healthcare workers May 6.

10. Home Shopping Network is offering nurses $10 off a purchase of $20 or more.

11. Jamba Juice is donating a free smoothie or bowl to healthcare workers for every one purchased from May 6-13.

12. Krispy Kreme is offering healthcare professionals a dozen donuts for free every Monday through the end of National Nurses Week on May 12.

13. Lovesac is offering a 40 percent discount on its sectionals and bean bag chairs through May.

14. Sketchers is offering 30 percent off a pair of shoes this month.

15. Starbucks is offering a tall hot or iced coffee through the end of May.

16. TalkSpace is offering one month of free online therapy sessions.

17. The North Face is offering healthcare workers a 50 percent discount on non-clearance items through the end of 2020.

18. Mrs. Fields is offering 40 percent off select cookie tins for healthcare professionals.

19. Verizon is offering nurses discounts on its unlimited plans, starting at $30 per month for four lines.

20. &Pizza is offering free pizzas to hospital workers for pick-up or delivery.

