10 Florida hospitals with the best nurse-patient communication scores

The following hospitals in Florida received top marks on patients' HCAHPS surveys for nurse communication.

At least 84 percent of patients at these 10 hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well."

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent HCAHPS scores collected from April 2018 through March 2019, the most recent data available.

Note: Hospitals with fewer than 100 completed surveys were excluded from this list.

AdventHealth Wesley Chapel

DeSoto Memorial Hospital (Arcadia)

Healthmark Regional Medical Center (Defuniak Springs)

Mariners Hospital (Tavernier)

Mayo Clinic (Jacksonville)

Mease Dunedin Hospital

Naval Hospital Jacksonville

Orlando VA Medical Center

Viera Hospital (Melbourne)

96th Medical Group (Eglin Air Force Base)

More articles on nursing:

The technology that has helped improve nursing care: 4 nurses weigh in

10 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

5 nurses on motivating teams during the pandemic

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.