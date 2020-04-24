10 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are 10 hospitals, health systems and facilities that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services.

2. Chicago-based Hartgrove Behavioral Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Baylor Scott & White Health seeks a vice president chief nursing officer in Irving, Texas.

4. Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.

5. Lincoln, Neb.-based Bryan Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer-Keystone Health System seeks a chief nursing officer.

7. Dousman, Wis.-based Three Pillars Senior Living Communities seeks a chief nursing officer.

8. Cheverly-based University of Maryland Capital Region Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

9. Ventura, Calif.-based Vista del Mar Hospital seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

10. Elkhart, Ind.-based River Pointe Surgery Center seeks a chief nursing officer/director of nursing.

