7 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

Below are seven hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.

1. Marion, Kan.-based St. Luke Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

2. Sweetwater, Texas-based Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.

3. Aspirus Wausau (Wis.) Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.

4. Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.

5. Youngstown, Ohio-based Generations Behavioral Health seeks a chief nursing officer.

6. Marrero, La.-based West Jefferson Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.

7. Pivotal Placement Services seeks a chief nursing officer for a "leading healthcare organization" in San Antonio.

More articles on nursing:

Many hospital staffs ill-equipped for coronavirus fight: 6 survey findings

These Colorado nurses are sewing their own face masks

Hospitals rush to fill nurse vacancies before patient volumes swell

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.