7 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers
Below are seven hospitals and health systems that recently posted job listings seeking chief nursing officers.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from online job seeker websites.
1. Marion, Kan.-based St. Luke Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
2. Sweetwater, Texas-based Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital seeks a chief nursing officer.
3. Aspirus Wausau (Wis.) Hospital seeks an associate chief nursing officer.
4. Kankakee, Ill.-based Riverside Medical Center seeks a chief nursing officer and vice president.
5. Youngstown, Ohio-based Generations Behavioral Health seeks a chief nursing officer.
6. Marrero, La.-based West Jefferson Medical Center seeks an assistant chief nursing officer.
7. Pivotal Placement Services seeks a chief nursing officer for a "leading healthcare organization" in San Antonio.
More articles on nursing:
Many hospital staffs ill-equipped for coronavirus fight: 6 survey findings
These Colorado nurses are sewing their own face masks
Hospitals rush to fill nurse vacancies before patient volumes swell
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.