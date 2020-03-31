UIC Medical Center asks nurses to clean COVID-19 patients' rooms

The University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center is asking nurses to perform some cleaning duties in COVID-19 patients' rooms in place of housekeepers, reports CBS Chicago.

In a March 21 memo to staff, hospital leaders instructed nurses to clean and disinfect surfaces, empty the trash and remove linens from these rooms. Leaders said members of environmental services should not be in the same room as a COVID-19 patient. Instead, housekeepers will disinfect the rooms — while wearing personal protective equipment — when patients leave.

The Illinois Nurses Association is urging UIC Medical Center to reconsider this new policy, arguing it places additional burden on nurses who already have a large workload.

"They're doing as much as they can to take care of their patients and then you have the housekeeping duties on top of that," Terrence Yee, BSN, RN, a nurse at the hospital and president of the union, told CBS Chicago.

Editor's note: Becker's reached out to UIC Medical Center for comment and will update the article as more information becomes available.

More articles on nursing:

Hospitals rush to fill nurse vacancies before patient volumes swell

7 hospitals hiring chief nursing officers

DC hospital nurse resigns over lack of PPE

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.