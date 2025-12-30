In 2022, the American Nurses Credentialing Center unveiled the Magnet with Distinction program to recognize the world’s highest performing Magnet organizations. Since then, 68 hospitals in the U.S. and one in Saudi Arabia have achieved the designation.

The ANCC, a subsidiary of the American Nurses Association, awards hospitals Magnet designations based on quality patient care and nursing excellence. To earn the recognition, hospitals must undergo a comprehensive application and review process. Hospitals with the award typically have high nurse job satisfaction, low levels of RN turnover and lower 30-day mortality rates. Fewer than 10% of the hospitals in the U.S. have earned Magnet status, and only a select few hospitals will earn the new “with Distinction” honor to recognize an “elite level” of performance, according to the ANCC.

The Magnet with Distinction program was created as a special designation to celebrate hospitals and healthcare organizations that exceed scoring thresholds required to earn Magnet recognition.

“It raises the bar to recognize top-tier organizations that have achieved the highest level of nursing excellence while addressing emerging challenges and changes in healthcare moving forward,” according to the ANCC.

There are two paths to achieve the special designation: demonstrate no deficiencies in any component and have an exemplar in registered nurse engagement; or have no deficiencies in any component and have two or more exemplars in patient experience, and at least two exemplars in nursing-sensitive indicators.

Here are the 68 hospitals that have earned the Magnet with Distinction recognition since 2023, per the ANCC:

Emory St. Joseph’s Hospital (Atlanta)

Emory Johns Creek Hospital (Ga.)

Kaiser Foundation Hospital South Sacramento (Calif.)

Indiana University Health West Hospital (Avon)

Brigham and Women’s Faulkner Hospital (Boston)

Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center (Woodbridge)

Loyola Medicine MacNeal Hospital (Berwyn, Ill.)

Goshen Hospital (Ind.)

CHI Health St. Elizabeth (Lincoln, Neb.)

Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle Physician Group and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (Urbana, Ill.)

Monmouth Medical Center (Long Branch, N.J.)

Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital (Texas)

Rush Copley Medical Center (Aurora, Ill.)

NorthBay Health (Fairfield, Calif.)

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Waxahachie (Texas)

Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center Fort Worth (Texas)

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital (Plano, Texas)

Memorial Hospital and Health Care Center (Jasper, Ind.)

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital (Charleston, S.C.)

Lexington Medical Center (West Columbia, S.C.)

National Institutes of Health (Bethesda, Md.)

Sentara Leigh Hospital (Norfolk, Va.)

Chilton Medical Center (Pompton Plains, N.J.)

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian (Newport Beach, Calif.)

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center (Roslyn, N.Y.)

Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital (Charlestown, Mass.)

Overlook Medical Center (Summit, N.J.)

Advocate Children’s Hospital (Oak Lawn, Ill.)

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital (Ill.)

WellSpan Surgical and Rehabilitation Hospital (York, Pa.)

Ben Taub Hospital (Houston)

CHI Health St. Francis (Grand Island, Neb.)

HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe (Texas)

Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange (Calif.)

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs (Ark.)

Kaiser Permanente Woodland Hills Medical Center (Calif.)

Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital (Columbia, S.C.)

Providence St. Jude Medical Center (Fullerton, Calif.)

Saint Peter’s University Hospital (New Brunswick, N.J.)

Saudi German Hospital Jeddah (Saudi Arabia)

MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston)

Ascension Seton Williamson (Round Rock, Texas)

Medical City Lewisville (Texas)

OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center (Urbana, Ill.)

St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (Memphis, Tenn.)

Saint Anthony’s Health Care-OSF Healthcare (Alton, Ill.)

UHealth — University of Miami Health System

Sentara Albermarle Medical Center (Elizabeth City, N.C.)

Stanford Health Care (Palo Alto, Calif.)

UCLA Medical Center (Santa Monica, Calif.)

WakeMed Health and Hospitals (Raleigh, N.C.)

Saint Francis Hospital (Evanston, Ill.)

Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas)

Glen Cove Hospital (N.Y.)

Endeavor Health Elmhurst Hospital (Ill.)

Atrium Health Lincoln (Lincolnton, N.C.)

Baptist Health Homestead Hospital (Fla.)

Parkland Health (Dallas)

Indiana University Health North Hospital (Carmel)

University of Michigan Health-West (Wyoming)

Inova Loudoun Hospital (Leesburg, Va.)

Memorial Hermann Memorial City (Houston)

St. Louis Children’s Hospital

Cook Children’s Medical Center (Fort Worth, Texas)

Rush Oak Park Hospital (Ill.)

Syossett Hospital (N.Y.)

Children’s Nebraska (Omaha, Neb.)

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital (Charlottesville, Va.)

Editor’s note: This article was updated at 10 a.m. Central time on Dec. 30 to reflect several recent additions from the ANCC. This includes organizations that have received the honor as of December 2025.