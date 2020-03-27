DC hospital nurse resigns over lack of PPE

A nurse at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., recently resigned, citing concerns over the hospital's lack of personal protective equipment, reports KTOP News.

Kelly Stanton, who's been a nurse for 28 years, said she decided to put in her resignation after clinicians were told to wear the same mask and gown for a whole shift.

"I'm telling you I would have been fired for that three weeks ago," she told KTOP News. "There is nothing I could ever compare this to, and in my wildest imagination would I ever have believed this is even possible."

Ms. Stanton said her main fear was potentially bringing the virus home and infecting her husband.

Sibley Memorial, owned by Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine, said its PPE conservation strategies meet federal guidelines.

While there is no strict limit on gowns, "all employees, particularly those who are not in areas that require PPEs, are encouraged to use this equipment judiciously out of consideration for the employees who need it when they care with COVID-positive patients," spokesperson Gary Stephenson told KTOP News.

