Northwell Holdings: Key things to know

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has a venture capital arm that invests in innovative early-stage companies, develops and commercializes internal innovations, and brings new products and medical devices to market.

Founded in 2013, Northwell Holdings focuses on seed and series A and B funding rounds and investments in customer and patient experience, enhancing organizational effectiveness, acute care transformation, and population health management.

More things to know about Northwell Holdings:

Noteworthy companies in its portfolio

Top executives

Recent headlines

  • Invested $3 million Sept. 29 in communication research lab and tech company Hume AI.
  • Participated in a $4.1 million seed funding round Sept. 16 for Violet, a platform that provides cultural competency training to clinicians. 
  • Provided a $10 million series C investment July 12 to Brightline, a virtual behavioral health startup for children and families.
  • Joined a $200 million series C funding round Jan. 11 for Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers.

