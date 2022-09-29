Northwell Holdings: Key things to know

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has a venture capital arm that invests in innovative early-stage companies, develops and commercializes internal innovations, and brings new products and medical devices to market.

Founded in 2013, Northwell Holdings focuses on seed and series A and B funding rounds and investments in customer and patient experience, enhancing organizational effectiveness, acute care transformation, and population health management.

More things to know about Northwell Holdings:

Noteworthy companies in its portfolio

Top executives

Richard Mulry, president and CEO

Recent headlines