Automated virtual care platform Conversa Health expands Series B to $20 million

Conversa Health, an automated virtual care platform, has expanded its Series B financing to $20 million and has raised a total of $34 million thus far, according to a Jan. 19 press release.

Conversa's Series B round, first announced in June, was co-led by Builders VC and Northwell Ventures, the venture capital arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health. The company was well positioned to help the healthcare industry pivot to virtual care during the pandemic, according to the release.



Other investors in Conversa include UH Ventures — the venture arm of Cleveland-based University Hospitals — P5 Health Ventures, Genesis Merchant Capital, J-Ventures, Epic Ventures, StartUp Health and Nassau Street Ventures, according to the release.



