Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Epic and more join forces to improve digital COVID-19 vaccination records

Big tech companies and major hospitals teamed up Jan. 14 to form the Vaccination Credential Initiative, a collective working to create a digital, interoperable vaccination record system.

The coalition was formed to address the need for a vaccination record system that allows patients to conveniently access, control and share their verifiable vaccination records amid the country's efforts to achieve mass COVID-19 inoculation.





Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, Microsoft, Epic, Cerner, Salesforce, Change Healthcare and Oracle are among the partners working on the project.

More articles on digital transformation:

University Hospitals rolls out COVID-19 vaccine tracking platform for caregivers

Apple, Biogen to research cognitive health monitoring on Apple Watch and iPhone

CVS Health launches voice-powered home care monitoring platform: 4 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.