CVS Health launches voice-powered home care monitoring platform: 4 things to know

CVS Health has launched a new medical alert system designed to protect seniors living at home, the company said Jan. 14.

Here's what you should know about the system, called Symphony:



1. It's a suite of in-home and wearable sensors that monitors for falls, motion and room temperature and provides 24/7 personal emergency response when needed.



2. It features a voice-activated hub that lets seniors make hand-free calls with caregivers or emergency responders.



3. It features an app for caregivers that provides emergency alerts.



4. Symphony comes in two bundles, the more expensive of which comes with motion sensors and a voice-activated fall censor for the bathroom.



"We're committed to helping consumers on their path to better health and new consumer health innovations like Symphony can help give caregivers peace of mind as they monitor a loved one's safety and well-being through a truly differentiated connected health approach," Adam Pellegrini, CVS Health senior vice president of consumer health, said in a press release.



