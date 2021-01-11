Apple, Biogen to research cognitive health monitoring on Apple Watch and iPhone

Apple and Cambridge, Mass.-based neurological therapies company Biogen will research how the Apple Watch and iPhone could help monitor cognitive health, Biogen said.



The multiyear study will start later in 2021 and enroll participants across age ranges with varying cognitive performance levels to develop biomarkers that can identify early signs of mild cognitive impairment, Biogen said.



"The successful development of digital biomarkers in brain health would help address the significant need to accelerate patient diagnoses and empower physicians and individuals to take timely action," Michel Vounatsos, Biogen CEO, said in a press release.



More articles on digital transformation:

Telemedicine tops digital health funding in 2020 at $3.2B: 4 things to know

Duke medical school appoints chief science and digital officer

5 Mass General Brigham innovation projects awarded funding

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.