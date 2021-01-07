Duke medical school appoints chief science and digital officer

Durham, N.C.-based Duke Clinical Research Institute, part of the Duke University School of Medicine, has hired Eric Perakslis, PhD, as its new chief science and digital officer, the institute said Jan. 6.

Dr. Perakslis will step into the role Feb. 1, overseeing the institute's digital research initiatives, and technology and data solutions. He will also serve as faculty lead for DCRI's health services research group.

Previously, Dr. Perakslis served as a Rubenstein fellow at Duke University, chief scientific advisor at the healthcare technology firm Datavant and lecturer in the department of biomedical informatics at Boston-based Harvard Medical School. He also held senior leadership roles at Takeda, the FDA and Johnson & Johnson Pharmaceuticals, the institute said.

"I am delighted to expand my role at Duke and to bring the depth and breadth of my experience to the DCRI," Dr. Perakslis said in a news release.

