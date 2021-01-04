5 recent health IT, innovation partnerships

Here are five recent health IT vendor contracts and go-lives accelerating digital transformation efforts at healthcare organizations.

1. Philips announced plans Dec. 18 to acquire BioTelemetry, a company with technology that monitors more than 1 million patients remotely, for $2.8 billion.

2. The Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Institute awarded the UPMC Center for High-Value Health Care $3.76 million on Dec. 22 to improve digital and in-person access to behavioral health for moms on Medicaid.

3. Los Angeles County partnered with health startup Healthvana to roll out a new digital offering that allows residents to store records of their COVID-19 vaccination in Apple Wallet or on a similar Google platform.

4. Royal Philips, University of Colorado and BioIntellisense received a $2.8 million grant from the Department of Defense to validate the remote patient monitoring startup's wearable device's ability to early detect COVID-19.

5. Lyft, along with partners including Anthem and Epic, launched a campaign to provide 60 million rides for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities getting the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

More articles on digital transformation:

How CIOs are building on COVID-19 digital transformation efforts in 2021

11 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Apple, Google & more

'It shouldn't be an afterthought': Mayo Clinic's 1st chief digital officer on the importance of equity, inclusion in digital health

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.