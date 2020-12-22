Lyft, Anthem, others launch program for individuals needing rides to COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Lyft, along with partners including Anthem and Epic, is launching a new campaign to provide 60 million rides for low-income, uninsured and at-risk communities getting the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

Anthem, JPMorgan Chase and United Way will lead the project alongside Lyft. Additional program partners signing on to help launch the initiative include Epic, Centene, Modern Health, One Medical and the National Hispanic Council on Aging, according to a Dec. 22 news release.

The vaccine access campaign is part of the rideshare company's LyftUp initiative, which is a collaboration between companies, community organizations and individuals to ensure people have access to affordable and reliable transportation. The program will use Lyft's transportation platform, and partners will provide subsidized rides for employees and members and free or discounted rides for those in need.

"Making sure people can get to vaccination sites when they need to is mission critical to beating this virus," Lyft Co-Founder and President John Zimmer said in the news release. "This is an opportunity to use our collective strength to mobilize on a massive scale and serve our communities. We cannot let lack of transportation be a factor in determining whether people have access to healthcare."

