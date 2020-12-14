Amazon launches Halo for general public: 5 things to know

Amazon made its new wearable health tracking device Halo available to the general public Dec. 14, according to CNBC.

Five things to know:

1. Amazon launched Halo, its first device in the wearables market, Aug. 27 to consumers on an invitation-only basis.

2. The wearable device is integrated with Cerner's EHR solutions, which allows device users to opt in to share their health data directly into their EHR and with care teams that use Cerner. San Diego-based Sharp Healthcare is the first Cerner client to participate in the collaboration.

3. Amazon's Halo uses sensors to collect user health data including temperature, heart rate, sleep and fitness activity. The device also features two microphones, which can be turned off or on at the user's discretion to analyze energy and positivity in their voice.

4. The retail giant said it added new improvements to Halo based on feedback from the invite-only users; this includes a new feature called insights, which show users trends based on their activity or sleep as well as in their tone of voice, such as "peak periods of positivity and energy."

5. The Halo Band costs $99 for the device as well as a mobile app with a six-month subscription to its accompanying health services, including on-demand fitness programs. After six months, the service costs $3.99 per month.

