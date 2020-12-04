UCSF, Cornell's health records app for Androids to connect with 340 health systems by 2021

CommonHealth, a free app for Android users developed by UC San Francisco and Cornell Tech to provide patients with mobile access to their health records, said it is now connected to 230 health systems across the U.S., according to a news release from the developers.

UCSF and New York City-based Cornell Tech began working with the Commons Project, a nonprofit public trust that builds digital platforms and services for public services, to create CommonHealth in September 2019. The organizations plan to deploy the app at 340 health systems by the end of this year.

The app is designed with interoperability standards such as Health Level 7 and Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources to give Android users access to their health records and the ability to share data with other health apps. The service is similar to Apple's Health Records feature for iPhones, which launched in January 2018 and allows users to download their medical records directly to their cellphones.

CommonHealth is integrated with LabCorp, so patients who belong to health systems using the app can now gather, manage and share their personal health information, including COVID-19 test results and vaccine status, on their Android devices.

