UnitedHealthcare launches Apple Fitness+ for health plan members

UnitedHealthcare will offer certain members of its wearable device well-being program a six-month free subscription to Apple Fitness+ beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

Three details:

1. UnitedHealthcare Motion is a health program available for purchase to employers across the U.S. with self-funded and fully insured health plans. The program provides eligible participants access to smartwatches and activity trackers at no additional cost.

2. UnitedHealthcare Motion enrollees with Apple Watch will have access to Apple Fitness+ for at least six months at no additional cost; after the trial period, enrollees may be able to apply program incentives to cover the Apple Fitness+ $3.99 monthly subscription cost.

3. Apple Fitness+ incorporates Apple Watch workout metrics for users streaming workouts on their iPhone, iPad or Apple TV.

