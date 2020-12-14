Behind Apple's healthcare strategy: 4 quotes from CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook expects the tech giant's devices and developments in healthcare and wellness to account for the company's overall greatest contributions.

Apple has been moving into the healthcare space over the past few years, with products including its Apple Watch, Health Records app, Research app and iCloud Platform. This year, the company launched Apple Watch Series 6, which includes features for tracking blood oxygen levels and an electrocardiogram app.

In a recent interview for Outside's podcast, Mr. Cook shared some insights on Apple's healthcare strategy and outlook on the future. Here are four quotes from the discussion:

1. On Apple Watch's impact on consumers' health: "We thought it was a big idea to continuously monitor the heart. What we didn't necessarily predict was all of these cases were going to come out of it where the person told us, 'I would not have been here any longer. Do you understand? This is life changing for me.'"

3. On the impact that customer's Apple Watch reviews had on innovation process: "After the first few of those, you realize that there's something there. And you start pulling that string further. That led to AFib and then ECG. It led to putting control limits around your heart where, if it gets too low, you get a notification. If it gets too high, you get a notification. … All of these things are in service of the user so they can own their health in a way that they haven't been able to in the past."

3. On Apple's research study initiatives: "We've also got many people enrolled in different research projects; and we have democratized research in a way as well by having much larger constituents that are able to participate. Because a lot of people do want to help, but they don't know how. And now they can opt in, make conscious decisions to take part in that."

4. On Apple's biggest contribution: "I really believe that if you zoom out to the future and you look back to ask: 'What has Apple's greatest contribution been?' It will be in the wellness-and-health area."

