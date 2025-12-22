Illinois hospital automates patient communications

Monticello, Ill.-based Kirby Medical Center has adopted a platform from Switchboard, MD to automate patient communication workflows.

The 16-bed hospital trialed a solution where AI voice agents help with prescription refills earlier this year and now plans to deploy conversational AI to steer callers in the right direction, funnel requests and schedule appointments.

“In the critical access hospital world, teams are accustomed to wearing many hats,” said Mark Fred, BSN, RN, COO and CIO of Kirby Medical Center, in a Dec. 19 news release. “This partnership will help ensure that our patient communications and EHR work as hard as our talented people do.”