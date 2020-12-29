DOD awards Philips, U of Colorado nearly $3M to validate wearable COVID-19 early detection device

Royal Philips, University of Colorado and BioIntellisense received a $2.8 million grant from the Department of Defense to validate the remote patient monitoring startup's wearable device's ability to early detect COVID-19.

The U.S. Army Medical Research and Development Command selected Philips, Aurora-based University of Colorado and BioIntellisense for the clinical study, which will comprise 2,500 eligible participants who have a recently known COVID-19 exposure and/or are experiencing early symptoms, according to the Dec. 22 news release.

University of Colorado's medical school will help test BioIntellisense's wearable device, which monitors the user's heart rate, respiratory rate and temperature. With the collaboration, the organizations aim to advance the use of wearable diagnostics to help with early identification and containing presymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

More articles on digital transformation:

Top 5 digital transformation stories of 2020

Los Angeles offers residents COVID-19 digital vaccine records stored in Apple, Google apps

11 recent big tech partnerships in healthcare: Amazon, Apple, Google & more

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.