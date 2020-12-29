Top 5 digital transformation stories of 2020

Here are the five most popular digital transformation stories published by Becker's Hospital Review in 2020:

1. Johns Hopkins creates COVID-19 death risk calculator

Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University researchers developed and launched an online calculator in December that estimates the individual and community-level risk of dying of COVID-19.

2. Patient experience 'never events' from 16 execs at Cleveland Clinic, Providence & more

While patient experience "never events" may not always be entirely preventable, there are certain actions to avoid and strategies that hospitals can implement to foster a great patient experience. Becker's spoke with leaders from 16 hospitals and health systems about how to reduce "never events" and enhance care.

3. Baptist Health launches $100M digital transformation to become 'Amazon Prime of healthcare': 5 details

In August, Miami-based Baptist Health South Florida initiated a $100 million project to expand digital capabilities and build upon existing initiatives for a more attractive digital presence.

4. Kaiser Permanente, Best Buy Health roll out remote monitoring program: 4 things to know

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente expanded its partnership with Best Buy Health in October to develop remote monitoring tools for older adults.

5. 20 bold predictions for health IT in the next 5 years

The pandemic accelerated adoption of telehealth, remote monitoring and digital health capabilities by nearly a decade for some organizations. Twenty healthcare executives and leaders shared with Becker's one bold prediction for health IT in the next five years.

