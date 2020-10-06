Kaiser Permanente, Best Buy Health roll out remote monitoring program: 4 things to know

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente partnered with Best Buy Health to develop remote monitoring tools for older adults.



Four things to know:



1. Kaiser Permanente initially partnered with Best Buy Health in October 2019 to launch a pilot program leveraging technology and support services through the remote monitoring tool called Lively Mobile Plus among employees.



2. Lively Mobile Plus is a two-way communication device that provides at-home or mobile care; users can press a button to connect with individuals trained to triage emergency and nonemergency situations and help seniors in instances ranging from car trouble, being locked out of their home or experiencing a medical emergency.



3. The technology also includes an emergency response system that rapidly connects users to relevant Kaiser Permanente online resources and directions to nearby healthcare provider facilities. It also includes a co-branded smartphone app to notify family, friends and caregivers about the user's safety and access to care.



4. On Oct. 5, the partners rolled Lively Mobile Plus out to all Kaiser Permanente Medicare members as part of its Medicare Affinity Program, which provides non-medical products and services to help older adults live independently at home.



