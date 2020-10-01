Houston Methodist inks digital transformation partnership with One Medical: 4 details

Houston Methodist is teaming up with One Medical, a tech-powered primary care organization, to scale its digital transformation efforts, according to a Sept. 30 news release.

Four details:

1. Through the partnership, Houston area residents will have access to One Medical's digital primary care model and Houston Methodist's care network.

2. One Medical operates via a membership-based model and provides 24/7 access to telehealth services along with in-person care.

3. In addition to its direct-to-consumer membership, One Medical also has more than 7,000 employer-sponsored memberships.

4. Houston marks One Medical's 17th planned market entry this year; the company plans to enter Austin, Texas, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and eastern Wisconsin markets. Most recently, One Medical entered the Columbus, Ohio, area through a partnership with Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

More articles on digital transformation:

Northwell develops COVID-19 predictive tool that spots outbreaks 2 weeks in advance

Google, Microsoft, AT&T & more partner to mitigate health disparities through technology

10 hospital innovation leaders share the No. 1 tech device they couldn't live without at work

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.