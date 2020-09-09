OSU Wexner Medical Center deepens digital transformation with One Medical collab: 4 details

Columbus-based Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center partnered with technology-powered primary care organization One Medical as part of the system's digital transformation.

Four things to know:

1. On Sept. 9, the two organizations announced plans to collaborate on giving central Ohio residents access to One Medical's primary care model, which includes seamless access to Ohio State's network of specialists, ambulatory facilities and hospitals.

2. One Medical is a membership-based model that provides on-demand telehealth and in-person care around the clock. The company has direct-to-consumer membership and 7,000 employer sponsored memberships.

3. OSU Wexner Medical Center and One Medical aim to improve clinical integration through their new partnership, which marks One Medical's entry into the Columbus, Ohio, area. The company anticipates entering the Austin, Texas, Raleigh-Durham, N.C., and eastern Wisconsin markets in the near future.

4. CEO of OSU Wexner Medical Center Hal Paz, MD, said this partnership is the system's "important next step" in expanding its outpatient strategy and increasing digital healthcare solutions.

