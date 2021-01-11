Verily, Microsoft partner on medical research cloud service: 4 things to know

Google sister company Verily inked an agreement with Microsoft to run its biomedical research platform on Microsoft's Azure cloud platform.

Four things to know:

1. Verily, a healthcare and life sciences subsidiary of Alphabet, co-created the cloud service Terra three years ago through its partnership with the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, according to a Jan. 11 news release.

2. Terra is an open-source platform for biomedical researchers to access data, run analysis tools and collaborate on healthcare projects. The platform has thousands of users each month, according to the release.

3. Through the new partnership, Terra will now run on Google's public cloud as well as Microsoft's cloud.

4. The companies aim to increase biomedical researchers' collaborations by bringing together Microsoft's cloud, data, artificial intelligence technologies and network of more than 168,000 health and life sciences partners on the Terra platform.

