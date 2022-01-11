Northwell, Intermountain & Rush invest in digital health platform for self-insured

Transcarent, a digital health platform for self-insured employers founded by former Livongo CEO Glen Tullman, closed a $200 million series C funding round Jan. 11.

The funding round was led by venture firms Kinnevik and Human Capital. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare and Chicago-based Rush University Medical Center also participated in the funding round.

Transcarent provides healthcare services including urgent care, medications, personalized behavioral health symptom evaluation and support, expert second opinions and specialty care.

"Northwell Health has long been committed to doing our part to drive health reform in our region. It's why we launched Northwell Direct to deliver high-quality employer health services tied to new payment models," Northwell Health CEO Michael Dowling said in a news release. "Today, we're proud to be partnering with and investing in Transcarent as a way to accelerate our efforts on a national level."

The new investments bring Transcarent's total funding to $298 million raised since its founding in 2020.