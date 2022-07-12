Northwell invests $10M in virtual behavioral health startup

Noah Schwartz -

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has provided a $10 million series C investment into Brightline, a virtual behavioral health startup seeking to provide care in the New York metro area.

Northwell's investment brings Brightline's total fundraising to $115 million. Brightline specializes in providing virtual behavioral care for children, adolescents and families, according to a July 12 press release.

Northwell is New York's largest healthcare provider. Brightline plans to use this financing to collaborate with ecosystem partners and expand interactive content within its care model.

