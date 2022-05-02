Verily invests in startup building AI for health system call centers

Healthcare automation startup Syllable on April 25 closed a $40 million series C funding round.

The funding round was led by growth equity firm TCV with participation from existing investors, including Verily, Alphabet's life sciences arm, according to a news release.

Syllable creates artificial intelligence-powered voice technology for health system call centers and medical practice offices. The funding will be used to further develop the startup's main product, which connects patients to their providers via phone, internet and text, according to the release.

The company has health system customers across the country, including Houston Methodist.