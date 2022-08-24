Northwell Health's VC arm joins $4.1M funding round for cultural competency platform

Northwell Holdings, the venture arm of New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health, participated in a $4.1 million seed funding round for Violet, a platform that provides cultural competency training for clinicians.

The funding round, led by SemperVirens, brings the company's total raised to $5.3 million, according to an Aug. 16 press release.

Violet said it plans to use the funding to build inclusivity training and power more care coordination.

"Collaboration with Violet will advance the provision of identity-centered care by connecting patients with the most appropriate medical providers based on cultural competencies, addressing a significant gap in the current delivery of care," said Rich Mulry, President and CEO of Northwell Holdings.

Launched in 2020, Violet developed a proprietary framework to measure cultural competence in clinicians.

After an initial assessment, Violet uses the data gathered to create a personalized training plan for each clinician.