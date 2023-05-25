9 health systems working with Amazon, Microsoft, Apple

Hospitals continue to seek out Big Tech companies to expand their digital health and EHR capabilities.

Here are nine health systems working with the tech giants, as Becker's reported in the past month:

— Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health said May 23 it will pilot Epic and Microsoft's generative artificial intelligence tool that automatically drafts message responses.

— Amazon launched new capabilities for its multiomics platform May 15 that are already being used by hospitals such as New York City-based Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

— Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care planned to roll out its ChatGPT-like feature for physicians in mid-May using Microsoft's generative AI platform from OpenAI integrated into Epic's MyChart patient portal.

— New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System said May 2 its researchers used machine learning models and the Apple Watch to identify a patient's degree of resilience and well-being.

— Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine said April 25 its clinicians are using an iPad app designed to detect neurological disorders such as dementia and Parkinson's disease.

— Cleveland-based University Hospitals is employing Microsoft technology and health concierges called "Joes" to get male patients more involved with their healthcare, the tech giant said April 25.

— St. Louis-based Ascension, Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health partnered with Amazon to support an expansion of in-home care, the coalition said April 18.