3 health systems join Amazon, CVS, Best Buy in supporting home-care expansion

A coalition featuring Amazon, Best Buy, CVS Health and three health systems is supporting federal legislation aimed at bringing more healthcare into the home.

The Moving Health Home group says at-home care increases access and reduces costs without sacrificing quality or safety. "The pandemic has taught us, and polls confirm, that care in the home is preferred by many patients, with increasing demand for at-home options," coalition founder Krista Drobac said in an April 18 news release.

U.S. Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Adrian Smith, R-Neb., introduced a bill April 18 designed to cover physician house calls and homecare services for Medicare beneficiaries and expand access to in-home lab testing, infusions and dialysis.

The coalition includes St. Louis-based Ascension, Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health and Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health, as well as Best Buy remote monitoring subsidiary Current Health and CVS home health company Signify Health.