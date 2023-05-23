UNC Health joins Epic, Microsoft's generative AI pilot

Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health will pilot Epic and Microsoft's generative artificial intelligence tool that automatically drafts message responses.

On April 17, the EHR vendor and Microsoft partnered to train Azure OpenAI on a large collection of information so it can asynchronously draft responses to patient messages for providers. UNC Health will begin the rollout of this tool to five to 10 physicians, according to a May 23 press release from UNC.

The tool will start with drafting a small subset of "more administrative" type messages, according to the health system. Physicians will then be able to accept the AI's suggestions or write their own.

UNC Health joins UC San Diego Health; Madison, Wis.-based UW Health; and Palo Alto, Calif.-based Stanford Health Care in the pilot.