7 recent hospital innovation investments

Hospitals across the country have been busy investing in health tech companies and helping launch spinoff companies.

Here are some of those innovation funding efforts over the past several months:

1. The American Hospital Association said June 7 that it's helping fund a $107 million investment vehicle aimed at boosting health tech startups created by women and founders of color.

2. The Atrium Health Strategic Fund, the venture capital arm of the Charlotte, N.C. health system, was among the funders pouring more than $200 million into cybersecurity firm Semperis' expansion May 24.

3. MedStar Health (Columbus, Md.) joined a $18.5 million funding round March 30 for Zephyr AI, a firm focused on drug discovery and precision medicine.

4. Boston Children's Hospital took part in a $105 million funding round March 29 for Brightline, a virtual behavioral health platform for kids.

5. Kaiser Permanente Ventures, the Oakland, Calif.-based health system's investment arm, was part of a $66 million funding round March 24 for Osso VR, a virtual reality surgical training startup.

6. ThedaCare (Neenah, Wis.) joined a $50 million funding round Feb. 28 for healthcare automation company Qventus.

7. OSF Ventures, the innovation arm of Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare, was among the investors in a $12.5 million funding round Feb. 28 for Epitel, a company that produces a wearable brain wave-monitoring device to detect seizures.