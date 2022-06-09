AHA to back health tech fund aimed at supporting women, people of color

The American Hospital Association is helping fund a $107 million investment fund aimed at supporting health tech startups created by women and entrepreneurs of color.

AHA is investing in the fund, Seae Ventures, as part of its health equity investing strategy, according to a June 7 press release.

"Hospitals and health systems have a vital role to play in building more equitable communities, but they can't do it alone," said Rick Pollack, president and CEO of AHA. "The American Hospital Association is excited to support partners like Seae Ventures that invest in healthcare technology companies and entrepreneurs who are too often left out of early financing. These investments will both tackle health inequity and create meaningful economic opportunity."

Seae Ventures was created by three business partners who started a health tech investment fund eight years ago at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts.