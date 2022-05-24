Atrium Health part of $200M cybersecurity funding round

Atrium Health's venture capital arm is among the funders pouring more than $200 million into a cybersecurity company's expansion.

Hoboken, N.J.-based Semperis said it will use the May 24 cash infusion for staffing and research and development. The company provides security technology for hybrid active directory and other identity systems, as well as incident response for cyberattacks.

KKR was the lead funder for the round, which also included the Atrium Health Strategic Fund, part of the Charlotte, N.C.-based health system.

The Financial Times named Semperis 2022's fastest-growing cybersecurity company.