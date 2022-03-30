Google, Boston Children's + others join $105M funding round for children's mental health platform

A children's virtual behavioral health platform has received funding from GV (formerly Google Ventures), Optum Ventures, Boston Children's Hospital, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and others.

Brightline, a virtual behavioral healthcare platform for children, adolescents and families, secured $105 million in its series C funding, according to a March 29 press release.

The funding will aim to create greater access to afforable mental health care for children up to age 18 and their caregivers.

"Our healthcare system is failing our children, which has devastating public health and economic consequences. We simply cannot ignore that fact any longer," Naomi Allen, co-founder and CEO of Brightline said in the press release. "Brightline is the only nationally scaled leader serving this immense need in the market. With this investment, we are uniquely positioned to continue to expand our on-demand support and care offerings to meet the broad spectrum of youth mental health needs."

Brightline offers digital on-demand support, coaching programs and clinical services for children struggling with anxiety, cyberbullying, ADHD and depression.