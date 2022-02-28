ThedaCare joins $50M funding round for automation startup

Katie Adams - Print  | 
Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Healthcare automation company Qventus closed a $50 million funding round. Here are three things to know:

  1. The funding round was led by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners. Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare, healthcare improvement company Premier and three other venture capital firms also participated.

  2. The money will help Qventus expand its technology to more hospitals and health systems, according to a Feb. 28 news release.

  3. Qventus offers ​​artificial intelligence-enabled care operations automation software that can reduce excess days by 30 to 50 percent and decrease length of stay by up to one full day, according to the release.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars