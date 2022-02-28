ThedaCare joins $50M funding round for automation startup

Healthcare automation company Qventus closed a $50 million funding round. Here are three things to know:

The funding round was led by private equity firm Thomas H. Lee Partners. Neenah, Wis.-based ThedaCare, healthcare improvement company Premier and three other venture capital firms also participated.



The money will help Qventus expand its technology to more hospitals and health systems, according to a Feb. 28 news release.



Qventus offers ​​artificial intelligence-enabled care operations automation software that can reduce excess days by 30 to 50 percent and decrease length of stay by up to one full day, according to the release.