Cleveland Clinic Ventures: 4 things to know

Cleveland Clinic has a venture capital arm that funds spinoff companies from physician innovators and invests in healthcare technologies that bolster the medical center.
Cleveland Clinic Ventures also helps develop and grow these new firms by providing expertise and support to the entrepreneurs and co-investors.
Four additional things to know about Cleveland Clinic Ventures:
1. When it was founded:
- 2000
2. Startups launched:
- 80
3. Big companies in its portfolio:
- Xealth
- Cardionomic
- Juventas Therapeutics
- Cleveland Heart Lab
4. Big news:
- OncoSynergy, an oncology company that partners with Cleveland Clinic spinoff Infuseon Therapeutics, treated its first patient in a clinical trial to treat recurrent glioblastoma in March 2021.
- Cleveland Diagnostics, a company supported by Cleveland Clinic Ventures, published a cost effectiveness analysis of its prostate cancer test January 2021 in Urology Practice.
- Cleveland Clinic spinout Centerline Biomedical performed its first surgical case in a clinical study of its FDA-cleared surgical navigation platform in December 2020.
- NeuroTherapia, another spinoff company, completed its first in-human study in December 2020 of a drug designed to treat neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's disease.