Cleveland Clinic Ventures: 4 things to know

Cleveland Clinic has a venture capital arm that funds spinoff companies from physician innovators and invests in healthcare technologies that bolster the medical center.

Cleveland Clinic Ventures also helps develop and grow these new firms by providing expertise and support to the entrepreneurs and co-investors.

Four additional things to know about Cleveland Clinic Ventures:

1. When it was founded:

2000

2. Startups launched:

80

3. Big companies in its portfolio:

Xealth

Cardionomic

Juventas Therapeutics

Cleveland Heart Lab

