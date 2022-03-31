MedStar Health, Verily invest in precision medicine AI startup

Columbus, Md.-based MedStar Health and Verily, Alphabet's life sciences arm, participated in a $18.5 million funding round for Zephyr AI, an artificial intelligence company focused on precision medicine and drug discovery.

Since its founding in 2021, Zephyr AI has built a team of data scientists, computer and software engineers and computational and molecular biologists who use algorithms to draw insights from disparate healthcare datasets, according to a March 30 news release.

The company is prioritizing industry partnerships so it can access and utilize vast amounts of healthcare data, according to the release.

The funding round was led by Lerner Group Investments.