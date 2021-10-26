13 hospitals that faced COVID-19 outbreaks this year

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened infection risks in the hospital setting, causing some facilities to experience outbreaks among patients and staff.

Below are thirteen hospitals that have faced COVID-19 outbreaks since January.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Outbreaks are listed from most to least recent.

1. Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, based in the Seattle area, reported an outbreak that infected 13 staff members at Silverdale, Wash.-based St. Michael Medical Center. The system also experienced an outbreak at St. Clare Hospital in Lakewood, Wash., that affected five patients and seven staff members.

2. A dozen staff members at Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Regional Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-August.

3. In August, state CDC officials investigated two separate COVID-19 outbreaks involving nine healthcare workers at Portland-based Maine Medical Center and eight workers at Belfast, Maine-based Waldo County General Hospital.

4. Ten patients and four employees at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said July 18.

5. Six patients and employees at Presque Isle, Maine-based Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said June 1.

6. Twenty staff members and patients at Duke Raleigh (N.C.) Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak traced to an inpatient unit for surgical and oncology patients. Durham, N.C.-based Duke Health System disclosed the outbreak March 22.

7. Twenty patients and 21 staff members at St. Francis Hospital in Federal Way, Wash., tested positive for COVID-19 in an outbreak that began the week of Jan. 25.

8. Five staff members at Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center's inpatient medical oncology unit tested positive for COVID-19. The first case was identified Jan. 22.

9. As of Jan. 20, 31 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 at St. Charles Health System's hospital campus in Redmond, Ore.

10. The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus identified a COVID-19 outbreak involving 27 employees and six patients at its Ohio State East Hospital, the organization said Jan. 6.

11. Kaiser Permanente San Jose (Calif.) Medical Center reported 44 COVID-19 cases among staff members, including one fatal case, hospital officials told NBC Bay Area Jan. 3.



