31 employees infected in Oregon hospital COVID-19 outbreak

St. Charles Health System is investigating a COVID-19 outbreak at its hospital campus in Redmond, Ore.

As of Jan. 20, 31 employees had tested positive and their cases are being investigated in collaboration with local and state public health officials, according to a news release from the Bend, Ore.-based health system. The hospital has about 450 employees.

"We are taking every possible measure to stop the spread of the virus, to protect our patients and our caregivers," Aaron Adams, CEO of the Redmond hospital, said in the release.

The Redmond hospital is offering COVID-19 testing to all St. Charles Redmond hospital-based workers among other safety measures, according to the release. It is also asking employees to stay home and get tested if they have any COVID-19 symptoms.

The hospital is increasing air exchange to six times per hour; boosting air filtration to more than the CDC recommendation; and asking workers to eat in the cafeteria or outside instead of in break rooms. The hospital is limiting visitors as well.

"We hope our community understands and will help us by following all COVID-19 restrictions, both inside and outside of our facilities," said Mr. Adams. "The number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to be high throughout the region and we need your help to ensure we have a healthy workforce to care for you and your loved ones."

The St. Charles Health System outbreak is not the only one in the area in recent months. There was one earlier in January at Providence Portland (Ore.) Medical Center that sickened 49 patients and employees, according to The Lund Report. The news source also reported an outbreak that started in December at Vancouver, Wash.-based PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center, which has affected about 30 patients and workers.

