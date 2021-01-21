As phase 1b begins, Cleveland Clinic employees to be vaccinated in same order as public

Cleveland Clinic is moving to the next COVID-19 vaccine distribution phase in Ohio, meaning its employees in that state who have not scheduled their first shot will be inoculated with the public based on age and medical conditions, according to a statement shared with Becker's.

The health system said it is following the timeline and criteria set by the Ohio Department of Health as it moves to phase 1b to offer vaccinations beginning Jan. 19 for patients age 80 and older. More than 80,000 Cleveland Clinic patients are eligible in this group.

As part of phase 1a, more than 29,000 employees, or 57 percent of Cleveland Clinic's Ohio workforce, have been vaccinated.

Cleveland Clinic said employees who did not receive their first vaccine dose under phase 1a will be able to be inoculated as the rollout continues and they are eligible based on state guidance.

"We understand that many people are eager to receive their vaccine, which is an important step in controlling this pandemic," the health system said. "We continue to ask everyone for patience as this is a complex vaccination process that will take time."

Cleveland Clinic is contacting older patients to schedule vaccines. More information on vaccination appointments is available here.

