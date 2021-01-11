Michigan health system seeks to fill 800 jobs

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System has some 800 open positions at locations across the organization, Lansing State Journal reported.

The health system told Becker's Hospital Review openings are in all fields, including environmental services and food and nutrition. Sparrow is also looking for workers to help screen people for COVID-19 symptoms as they enter its facilities.

Openings are created by the COVID-19 demands and the continued expansion of healthcare, Sparrow officials said, according to news station WILX.

Sparrow has two campuses in Lansing, as well as community hospitals in St. Johns, Carson City and Ionia, Mich. The health system also has dozens of satellite locations.

More information about the job openings is available here.

More articles on workforce:

38,800 healthcare jobs added in December; hospitals see job gains

Massachusetts grants hospitals flexibility with nurse staffing ratios

27 employees, 6 patients infected in COVID-19 outbreak at Ohio hospital

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.