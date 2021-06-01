6 sickened in COVID-19 outbreak at Maine hospital

Six patients and employees at Presque Isle, Maine-based Northern Light A.R. Gould Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital said June 1.

Two recently admitted patients and four staff members working on the hospital's medical/surgical unit have contracted the virus, according to NBC affiliate WAGM. The hospital said it's testing all staff and patients on the unit to identify any additional cases and is working with the Maine CDC to determine the source of the spread.

A.R. Gould Hospital also has restricted visitors in all areas except the women and children's unit.

"This is a stark reminder that the pandemic has not ended, and those who have not been vaccinated should consider doing so at once," the hospital said in a June 1 statement on its Facebook page.